El Salvador poised to become the world’s first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender

The president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele (39) has announced that he is trying to make the largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin a legal tender in his country, which would make the central American country the first in the world to adopt a virtual currency. Its legal tender will now include a cryptocurrency digital wallet.

In a pre-recorded address at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Bukele stated that he plans to present a bill in the El Salvador’s legislative Assembly that would give the cryptocurrency its formal status in the coming days. He received a thundering applause.

Bukele’s New Ideas party enjoys a supermajority in the Salvadoran legislature, and thus there is a strong likelihood that the law would be approved.

Bukele, who was elected in 2019, claimed that this move will generate jobs and help provide financial inclusion to thousands outside the formal economy in the short term. Data shows that 70 percent of the population in El Salvador does not have a bank account and relies on the informal economy.

Bukele tweeted that if one percent of #Bitcoin’s market cap of USD $680 billion is invested in El Salvador, that would increase El Salvador’s GDP by 25 percent. He added that #Bitcoin will have 10 million (1 crore) potential new users and become the fastest way to transfer USD $6 billion a year in remittances.

The 'millennial autocrat' (as some activists have described him) has been accused of an authoritarian power grab after his party ousted the country’s attorney general and its top judges. Bukele, often termed as an anti-establishment populist, is El Salvador’s first president in 30 years to win the top office without the support of one of the country’s major parties. He won the presidential election in 2019 on an agenda of fighting corruption and gang violence, and currently enjoys an approval rating of over 85 percent.

However, critics have said his embrace of Bitcoin is a political stunt meant to polish his reputation, especially online, and distract from international protests of his conduct.

Others said that this could further complicate El Salvador's quest to seek a more than $1 billion-programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). In May, Bukele's party strained relations with Washington (including President Joe Biden) when it ousted five Supreme Court judges and the top prosecutor.

Some crypto experts have criticised the move saying that El Salvador could have looked at crypto options that would work better as a currency than Bitcoin (which has witnessed many fluctuations recently), whose three transactions-per-second processing rate is seen as too slow compared to other virtual tenders such as Bitcoin Cash or Monero.

El Salvador has not had its own monetary policy since 2001, when a right-wing government made the US dollar the official currency. Along with Ecuador and Panama, El Salvador is currently among three nations in Latin America to have a ‘dollarized economy’.

The use of cryptocurrencies is fast gathering pace in countries plagued by economic uncertainties such as in Cuba, Venezuela, and Mexico, where many prefer virtual tokens that are decentralised and unregulated.