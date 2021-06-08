El Salvador poised to become the world’s first country to accept bitcoin as legal tender Updated : June 08, 2021 16:59:12 IST El Salvador’s president announced at Bitcoin 2021 conference that he intends to make the cryptocurrency legal tender El Salvador will adopt Bitcoin in virtual currency and digital wallets 70 percent of the population in El Salvador does not have a bank account and relies on the informal economy. Published : June 08, 2021 04:59 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply