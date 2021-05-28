  • SENSEX
Dubai’s first cryptocurrency DubaiCoin rises over 1000% since debut: All you need to know

Updated : May 28, 2021 21:58:06 IST

DubaiCoin is launched by Arabchain Technology, the first public blockchain technology in the Arab world
The coin can be used to purchase goods and services in Dubai soon
The price of the currency will be controlled by Dubai
Dubai’s first cryptocurrency DubaiCoin rises over 1000% since debut: All you need to know
Published : May 28, 2021 05:35 PM IST

