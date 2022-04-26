Dogecoin is excited by Elon Musk taking control of Twitter, and so are Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cryptocurrencies have a special relationship with Elon Musk. The maverick business honcho has often taken to Twitter and put out his views which have impacted price movements significantly.

As the Tesla and SpaceX CEO was announced as the sole owner of Twitter , Dogecoin rallied and so did the bigger players like Bitcoin and Ethereum.

Dogecoin has been Musk's particular obsession for a while now. He has often tweeted about it, and almost every time he does, it results in a price rally for the coin. If mere tweets can cause a spike in Dogecoin's price, his purchase of the microblogging site was sure to send the meme coin skyrocketing.

Dogecoin saw a rise of 20 percent, reaching a high of $0.1675 after the deal was announced. Dogecoin could see further price increases given that its biggest fan is now at the helm of the social media company. Earlier this year, Musk had also floated the idea of accepting DOGE as a payment method for Twitter Blue, a premium subscription service. "Maybe even an option to pay in Doge?" he tweeted in conversation with an Argentinian user, referring to Twitter Blue’s $3 monthly subscription.

But Dogecoin was not the only crypto to see a rise. Musk has long been an avid supporter of cryptocurrency and its underlying technology. Therefore, his Twitter takeover has lifted many cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin and Ethereum react too

Bitcoin and Ethereum saw rises of 3.47 percent and 4.73 percent, respectively, according to data from CoinMarketCap. Other cryptocurrencies like Solana and Cardano have also seen small rises in their price.

Musk has been pro-Bitcoin for a while now; his electric car company Tesla even holds $1.311 billion worth of the legacy coin. "I am a supporter of Bitcoin. I am late to the party but a supporter. Bitcoin is on the verge of getting broad acceptance by traditional finance people," he said to audiences on the audio chat app, Clubhouse. He even changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin.

Moreover, in 2021, Twitter rolled out the Bitcoin tipping feature, enabling Twitter users to tip other users for their insights. A few months later, Ethereum was also added as a tipping option. "We're excited to incorporate Ethereum in addition to Bitcoin payment in Tips, enabling more people to participate in the digital economy with as little friction as possible," said a Twitter spokesperson in an interview with Decrypt.

Therefore, the move could also spell good news for Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The crypto industry had a lot to say about the deal and what it meant to the future of cryptocurrencies. Many industry veterans and prominent figures even showed overwhelming support for Twitter's new ownership, and the deal was generally seen as a positive by the crypto community.

The famous Winklevoss twins, who own the crypto exchange Gemini, threw in their two cents about the deal. Cameron Winklevoss said that "in retrospect, it was inevitable" that Musk would buy the social-media platform. He also asked whether Musk would be "consummating the Twitter purchase in Dogecoin."

One of the biggest Bitcoin whales and Microstrategy CEO, Michael Saylor, offered his congratulations to Musk and quoted the first amendment of the U.S constitution in relation to the free speech Musk has promised to bring to Twitter.

"Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances," he tweeted.

Dogecoin founder Billy Markus also tweeted, “Can Elon Musk buy the SEC now?” The tweet was regarding the SEC moving slowly in approving various Bitcoin ETFs.

Musk acquired the funding from various sources like Morgan Stanley and other lenders, even taking loans against his Tesla stocks.

Musk has stated previously how Twitter has not given the deserved level of free speech to people on the platform and how he will reform this gap when he controls the company. He also said that he would focus on eliminating spam and troll accounts from the platform.