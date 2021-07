Dogecoin’s co-creator Jackson Palmer took to Twitter to lambast the crypto industry. Palmer in a series of tweets criticised the current crypto industry and the rampant exploitation of the average crypto investor.

I am often asked if I will “return to cryptocurrency” or begin regularly sharing my thoughts on the topic again. My answer is a wholehearted “no”, but to avoid repeating myself I figure it might be worthwhile briefly explaining why here… — Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) July 14, 2021

Palmer along with fellow co-creator Billy Markus had created the meme cryptocurrency to poke fun at the rampant speculation ongoing in the nascent cryptocurrency market. The duo used the image of the classic meme of a Shiba Inu dog, known as Doge.

Dogecoin, however, soon turned to be the very thing it was a satire of. The cryptocurrency went from a high of $0.00540 in December of 2020 to an all-time high of $0.73756 based purely on speculation. As retail cryptocurrency investors jumped on board on what many believed to be, in essence, a get rich quick scheme, the prices saw a massive decline. The price of Dogecoin now stands at $0.18941.

The rally in its price and the subsequent downfall had the contributions of one man, in particular, to thank for -- Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.

Musk and his tweets have often contributed to massive shifts in the price of not just Dogecoin, but also other cryptocurrencies. Musk has often supported Dogecoin online, even going so far as to call himself the ‘Dogefather’ but at the same time called Dogecoin a “hustle” live on TV during his Saturday Night Live (SNL) stint.

While Palmer did not take any names, he was quick to point out the connection. Palmer stated in his tweets that the cryptocurrency industry was "controlled by a powerful cartel of wealthy figures" and that it was using technology to avoid "the use of interventions (e.g. audits, regulation, taxation) which serve as protections or safety nets for the average person."

The cryptocurrency industry leverages a network of shady business connections, bought influencers and pay-for-play media outlets to perpetuate a cult-like “get rich quick” funnel designed to extract new money from the financially desperate and naive. — Jackson Palmer (@ummjackson) July 14, 2021

Both Palmer and Markus left the Dogecoin project years ago.