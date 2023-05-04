Does the next Bitcoin halving suggest an incoming bull run?

As the upcoming halving event scheduled for April 2024 draws closer, several analysts expect the world’s largest cryptocurrency could embark on its next bull run and touch earlier highs.

The last bull cycle, when Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $70,000, seems like a long time ago. Since the second half of 2021, several flash crashes and company closures have played a part in dragging Bitcoin’s value on the charts. Nonetheless, a recovery effort in 2023 has raised hopes about Bitcoin’s future prospects once again.

What is Bitcoin halving?

As you may know, a variety of factors affect Bitcoin’s price. One of them is the halving event, which takes place once every four years. As the name suggests, Bitcoin halving is an event in which the reward for Bitcoin miners is cut by half.

Halving effectively reduces the rate at which new coins are created, thus lowering the supply of bitcoins in the market. A quick note here is that miners validate transactions and add data to the public ledger, for which they are awarded newly created Bitcoins.

The last halving occurred in May 2020, in which rewards for validating a block were cut to 6.25 BTC from 12.50 BTC. Currently, around 19 million Bitcoins are in circulation out of the total 21 million that can ever be created. Following the next halving, rewards for Bitcoin miners will be slashed to 3.125 BTC.

Theoretically, as supply declines and demand rises and the price of Bitcoin should rise over time. In the backdrop of slumping crypto prices last year, Du Jun, Co-Founder of Huobi, told CNBC that Bitcoin might get to see its bull run only in 2024 or 2025 following the halving event.

Meanwhile, Jamie Sly, an analyst at the educational platform CryptoCompare, told CNBC that investors tend to accumulate Bitcoin in the run-up to the halving event. He also said that the accumulation period from the market bottom after the breakout to the halving date has historically spanned at least 500 days.

More recently, Bitcoin bull Tim Draper also said that the halving would have a positive effect on Bitcoin’s price.

Judging by historical performances, the last couple of halving events have been followed by a bullish Bitcoin. After the last halving took place in May 2020, Bitcoin’s price rallied by 622 percent leading up to April 2021.

Its price jumped from around $9,000 on May 13, 2020, to a then all-time high of $65,000 by April 14, 2021. Similarly, the halving event which took place before that in July 2016 saw Bitcoin jump by 2,824 percent to $19,000 by mid-December 2017.

Speaking to Kitco News in July 2022, Florian Grummes, the managing director of investment advisory firm Midas Touch Consulting, said that Bitcoin’s next rally would likely occur six to 12 months ahead of the Bitcoin halving.

At the time, Bitcoin’s price was trading around $23,000 after witnessing several corrections since its November 2021 all-time high of $70,000.

The present scenario

Since the start of 2023, Bitcoin’s price has risen by over 70 percent from its December 2022 close of $16,600. At the time of writing, it hovered around the $29,200 mark after rising by as much as 5.6 percent in the last three days.

Many in the community believe the market is showing signs of recovery, underpinned by fundamental growth and other factors such as the US banking crisis and soaring worldwide inflation.

Nonetheless, not all is rosy for Bitcoin, as some analysts remain bearish on the asset. Mark Mobius, a well-known fund manager, predicted in May that the king coin would fall to $10,000 by 2023-end as higher interest rates make buying or holding Bitcoin less attractive since the coin does not return any interest.

Earlier in December 2022, financial institution Standard Chartered made even bolder predictions by saying that Bitcoin could decline to $5,000 by 2023-end. An analyst said that an increase in crypto bankruptcies would damage investor confidence in the digital asset industry.

The prediction was made after the FTX collapse cascaded to other cryptocurrency-related businesses in the sector.

Conclusion

Bitcoin’s price is showing some positives leading up to the next halving event scheduled for April 2024. However, there are a few other factors to consider here. Speaking to Blockworks, Lex Sokolin, chief crypto economics officer at ConsenSys, revealed that investors are currently risk-averse amid possibilities of a looming recession.

The same could make it difficult for investors to pour money into cryptocurrencies.

Whatever the situation, calls for the next Bitcoin bull run will only become more obvious once macro factors have a chance to take their course in the coming months.

