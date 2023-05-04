Does the next Bitcoin halving suggest an incoming bull run?

As the upcoming halving event scheduled for April 2024 draws closer, several analysts expect the world’s largest cryptocurrency could embark on its next bull run and touch earlier highs.

The last bull cycle, when Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $70,000, seems like a long time ago. Since the second half of 2021, several flash crashes and company closures have played a part in dragging Bitcoin’s value on the charts. Nonetheless, a recovery effort in 2023 has raised hopes about Bitcoin’s future prospects once again.

What is Bitcoin halving?