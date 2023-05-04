Does the next Bitcoin halving suggest an incoming bull run?

4 Min(s) Read
As the upcoming halving event scheduled for April 2024 draws closer, several analysts expect the world’s largest cryptocurrency could embark on its next bull run and touch earlier highs.
The last bull cycle, when Bitcoin reached its all-time high of $70,000, seems like a long time ago. Since the second half of 2021, several flash crashes and company closures have played a part in dragging Bitcoin’s value on the charts. Nonetheless, a recovery effort in 2023 has raised hopes about Bitcoin’s future prospects once again.
Recommended ArticlesView All
Decoding taxation for NRIs: Latest rules, claim process and more
May 4, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
World View: BRICS expansion can be beneficial but with risk of Beijing turning it into soft power tool
May 4, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years
May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
As the upcoming halving event scheduled for April 2024 draws closer, several analysts expect the world’s largest cryptocurrency could embark on its next bull run and touch earlier highs.
What is Bitcoin halving?