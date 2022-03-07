DODO Project: All you need to know about the decentralised exchange platform

DODO is a decentralized exchange platform (DEX) focused on making liquidity in decentralized finance (DeFi) more accessible and reducing slippages for traders. It offers an alternative to standard Automated Market Markers (AMM) that were introduced to remove intermediaries in crypto trading. The DODO Exchange offers highly capital-efficient liquidity pools that provide single-token provision and reduce impermanent loss.

But, before we get into what DODO is exactly and how it works, let us first understand how DeFi came into existence and the issues it currently faces.

The problem with centralized banking and stock exchanges was the amount of power vested in the hands of authorities. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, many financial experts started exploring the idea of decentralized platforms to offer financial services. And with the advent of bitcoin and then Ethereum, a decentralized revolution was born.

Ethereum made it possible to make decentralized protocols that ran on smart contracts, a piece of self-executing code, instead of a centralized entity. This led to the creation of decentralized exchanges, borrowing, lending, and market makers.

The DODO project is trying to continue this revolutionary trend by bringing more innovations to decentralized platforms. Its new market maker algorithm, the Proactive Market Maker (PMM), has the potential to solve many of the issues associated with AMM, making trading easier.

What is DODO?

DODO is a decentralized exchange platform similar to the Uniswap exchange. It was built on the Ethereum blockchain and hosted on Ethereum and the Binance Smart Chain. What makes DODO different from other decentralized exchanges is how it approaches the concept of market makers with its Proactive Market Maker model.

To understand what PMM is and how it works, let us decrypt the concept of market makers and the existing AMM model.

Financial institutions provide liquidity by creating multiple buy/sell orders to match the orders of retail investors looking to find a match for their buy/sell orders. The entity that provides the liquidity becomes the market maker. These market makers are centralized entities like banks and hedge funds.

In DEX, AMM uses smart contracts to create liquidity pools for the traders to find a sell/buy pair. The smart contracts are autonomous and dictate the rules of the liquidity pool.

But there are issues that crop up in the AMM model of liquidity pools. Of them, slippage is perhaps one of the major problems. This occurs when the two or more trading parties diverge from the initial price they put forth for the crypto asset they want to buy/sell. The PMM model solves this issue by actively shifting buy and sell orders that align with the latest market price of the crypto assets. This PMM algorithm uses Oracle - a third-party real-world data bringing service in its smart contracts.

Features of the DODO exchange:

Reducing slippage is not the only innovation that DODO brings to the table. Some of the other features unique to DODO are:

DODO offers SmartTrade, a decentralized liquidity aggregation service that routes and compares various liquidity sources to quote the optimal swap rate between any two tokens.

DODO helps stabilize the portfolios of liquidity providers (LP), lower price slippage and negate impermanent loss by allowing arbitrage trading as a reward.

DODO’s smart contracts are built on the ERC20 token model, which allows for the execution of multiple transactions together.

DODO’s proof of membership token, vDODO, is going through an overhaul that will provide holders with the power to vote on community governance proposals, proportional to the number of tokens held.

DODO is also going to soon unveil a ‘lite’ version of their app that will give users a clutter-free experience.

The team behind DODO

DODO was founded by an anonymous Chinese development team in August 2020. As of now, the main founders of the team are only known to the public through their pseudonymous identities ‘Radar Bear’ and ‘Diane Dai’.

DODO received $600,000 in seed funding through Framework Ventures in August 2020. A month later, DODO completed an additional $5 million private sale funding round, led by Pantera Capital, Binance Labs, and Three Arrows Capital.

Later DODO received funding from venture capital funds, exchanges, and trading firms like Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Digital, CMS Holdings, and Alameda Research.

WazirX DODO giveaway

WazirX, among the biggest Indian cryptocurrency trading platforms, has announced a massive giveaway worth Rs 5,600,000. The exchange is partnering with DODO to host a plethora of activities and rewards for the users of the platform.

DODO trading is also live on the WazirX platform and users can buy, sell or trade DODO in both INR and USDT markets.

WazirX and DODO are giving away a total of Rs 23,61,000 worth of DODO tokens to 1200 new users who wish to sign up and buy DODO on the platform. The giveaway events will start on March 1 and end on March 18.

The events will be held across various social media platforms such as YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and WazirX’s blogpost.