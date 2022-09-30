Do Kwon vs Authorities: A quick round up of events so far

By CNBCTV18.com

This year saw one of the worst incidents the cryptoverse has ever witnessed — the fall of LUNA and its algorithmic stablecoin, TerraUSD (UST). Hundreds of thousands of investors worldwide now have a bone to pick with the company, as they believe that the tokens' crash to $0 was due to internal wrongdoings and not entirely out of control.

Naturally, authorities from around the world, including South Korea (the home country of Do Kwon, the founder of Terraform Labs), have been investigating what happened. In what can only be described as a poorly written suspense thriller, both parties have been giving statements that directly contradict each other and only add to the chaos and confusion among the masses. In this article, we take a look at events as they've happened in the Do Kwon saga.

The fall

In early May this year, LUNA and the LUNA-backed stablecoin, UST, came crashing down and left the crypto world in shock. The crash resulted in a $40 billion loss for investors, many of whom had their entire life savings tucked away in LUNA or the UST stablecoin.

The crash of the LUNA token also impacted the hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC), which was heavily invested in the company. Crypto lenders who had lent money to 3AC were also in big trouble. This resulted in firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital, and Vault all filing for bankruptcy following the Terra meltdown. At that point, Do Kwon was reportedly in Singapore, where his company had set up a base for the past few years.

Accusations galore

Many investors in South Korea and the US filed cases of fraud and fraudulent fundraising against Do Kwon. South Korean authorities also began hurtling accusations toward Do Kwon, accusing him of defrauding investors, severe mismanagement and endangering capitalist markets.

According to official statements cited by local media hub Yonhap, The Seoul Southern District Prosecutor's Office said that Kwon was not cooperating with the investigation and had told them (through his lawyer last month) that he had no intention to appear for questioning.

The arrest warrant

On September 14, four months after the Luna meltdown, South Korean officials finally issued an arrest warrant for Do Kwon. As per a Bloomberg report, the warrant also named five additional individuals, and all the accused, including Do Kwon, are being charged with violating the Capital Markets Act.

Do Kwon is believed to be in Singapore, where he gave his first interview after the crash of Luna. However, following the arrest warrant, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued a statement saying he was "currently" not in the country.

This led to widespread rumours that the Luna co-founder was on the run.

However, a couple of days later, Do Kwon took to Twitter to clarify that he was not on the run, had nothing to hide and would cooperate with authorities. "I am 'not on the run' or anything," he said in his tweet. "We are in the process of defending ourselves in multiple jurisdictions... and look forward to clarifying the truth over the next few months," he continued.

International fugitive status

On September 26, nearly a fortnight after the arrest warrant, South Korean prosecutors asked the foreign ministry to revoke Do Kwon's passport, once again stating that he was "on the run". In addition, they also asked Interpol to place him under a red notice, which is a sort of international arrest warrant that makes it difficult for someone to travel freely from country to country.

Things get interesting when Do Kwon, once again, completely denies being on the run. In fact, he somewhat trolls Interpol's efforts to arrest him. "I go on walks and malls, no way none of CT hasn't run into me the past couple weeks," he said in a tweet. Do Kwon also added that he is in his living room writing code and would make time for questioning when requested. He says that he is making absolutely no effort to hide whatsoever.

However, yet again, he makes no mention of his whereabouts. Hence, the authorities don't buy any of his statements and believe he is hiding in Taiwan. South Korea has extradition treaties with many countries. However, Taiwan is a complicated territory with the involvement of China, and efforts are on to bring Do Kwon to justice (whatever that means).

Do Kwon's Bitcoin frozen

The latest development in the Do Kwon saga is that South Korean authorities have requested two crypto exchanges, OKX and Kucoin, to hold 3,313 BTC tied to Do Kwon. These Bitcoin holdings were discovered by crypto analytic group Cryptoquant after a new BTC wallet was created under the name of Luna Foundation Guard (LFG) and was then used to transfer 3,313 BTC to the KuCoin and OKX exchanges.

This is an interesting development as it contradicts Kwon's initial claims of having used all the BTC in LFG's reserve to stabilize the TerraUSD (UST) peg during the crash. While the 1,354 BTC in the KuCoin wallet were frozen after the request, OKX has ignored the South Korean authorities, and it is believed that the remaining 1,959 BTC have since been moved to other wallets.

Conclusion

What is certain is that Do Kwon has caused irreparable harm to the worldview of cryptocurrencies. When something crashes from hundreds of dollars to mere cents, it leaves a sour taste that doesn't go away. Do Kwon has begun work on Terraform again and feels he can bring back past glory; however, whether or not that is possible, only time will tell.