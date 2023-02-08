Digital assets come to the rescue once again as crypto donations pour into earthquake-hit Turkey

Crypto firms have also joined the effort, sending out millions of dollars in donations to the affected nations. For instance, Binance announced that it would airdrop $100 to each of its users residing in the most affected cities. Crypto exchange, Bitfinex, along with Keet, Synonym, and Tether has donated five million Turkish Lira, which amounts to around $250,000.

Turkey and Syria have been devasted by a series of earthquakes that rocked the middle-eastern nations on Monday. While the rescue efforts are still underway, more than 21,000 people have already been reported killed, and hundreds of thousands more have been severely injured. Fortunately, help has been pouring in from all over the world, with several countries, multinational conglomerates, celebrities, and everyday individuals sending in relief funds.

Crypto firms have also joined the effort, sending out millions of dollars in donations to the affected nations. For instance, Binance, the world’s largest centralised crypto exchange, announced that it would airdrop $100 to each of its users residing in the most affected cities, including Adana, Malatya, Gaziantep, Kilis, etc. In all, Binance will be distributing upwards of 90 million Turkish Lira, equating to around $5 million.

Additionally, Binance has also set up a donation portal where its users can safely and securely contribute to the relief funds by donating their crypto. As of now, this portal is accepting donations in BTC, ETH, BNB, BUSD, and XRP.

Binance is not alone in its endeavours. Crypto exchange, Bitfinex, along with Keet, Synonym, and Tether has donated five million Turkish Lira, which amounts to around $250,000. Chinese crypto exchange, Huobi, has also piled onto the relief effort, contributing one million Lira or $106,000 towards rescue efforts and aid.

The third-most visited centralised crypto exchange, ByBit, has also announced a $100,000 donation for those affected by the earthquake. Additionally, crypto derivatives exchange, Bitget has also pledged $53,000 in aid, which will be sent in fiat, not cryptocurrency.

Further, Haluk Levent, a popular Turkish singer, has also set up a crypto wallet to accept donations from his fan base all over the world. Until now, the wallet has seen over $570,000 in crypto funds pour in over the last couple of days. Seeing these efforts, thousands of people have signed a petition asking Turkish officials to create an authorised crypto wallet for relief funds. This will allow more users to send donations directly to Turkish relief efforts.

Crypto’s humanitarian history

This is not the first time the crypto community has come to the rescue of those in need. In 2022, crypto users sent millions of dollars’ worth of aid to Ukraine. Some reports suggest that upwards of $100 million worth of crypto was sent to the war-stricken nation. A couple of years before that, Ethereum co-founder, Vitalik Buterin donated 500 ETH and 50 trillion worth of Shiba Inu tokens to India to help fight COVID-19. In all, these donations were worth a whopping $1 billion.

More recently, on February 7, Binance donated $250,000 worth of cryptocurrencies to the Auckland flood relief efforts. As such, several cryptocurrency exchanges also have their own individual donation drives. For instance, Bybit has tied up with UNICEF to support girls’ education in East Asia and the Pacific. So far, the exchange has donated nearly $800,000 worth of Bitcoin towards this initiative.

