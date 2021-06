The head of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI) said on Monday the bank will give El Salvador technical assistance to implement bitcoin as legal tender, even though it still issues debt only in dollars. El Salvador last week became the first country to pass a law making the cryptocurrency legal tender, sparking praise for the bold move in the small economy as well as concern over its discussions for a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

CABEI’s executive president, Dante Mossi, said the move would offer Salvadorans many opportunities, including lowering the cost for relatives abroad to send remittances.

”We’re very optimistic,” he told a virtual news conference, speaking from Honduras. Mossi added the bank will work with El Salvador’s finance ministry and central bank to select a team to work on the implementation.

When asked if CABEI would accept payments in bitcoin, Mossi noted the bank at present deals only in dollars.

Also Read: IMF sees legal, economic issues with El Salvador bitcoin move