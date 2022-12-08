Crypto winter worsens as several platforms announce job cuts

On December 6, retail gaming giant, GameStop, laid off several employees ahead of an upcoming earnings report. According to several LinkedIn posts from affected employees, the company's crypto wallet engineer team was hit the hardest.

November was a terrible month for the cryptoverse. The bitter winter was made worse by the meltdown of FTX, which sent crypto prices tumbling and left any firms with exposure to the bankrupt exchange reeling from losses.

The aftereffects of last month's events seem to have followed the industry into December as well. Most tokens have been in the red over the previous seven days, and 24h trading volumes have been steadily declining since the start of the month.

This is had a massive effect on the industry, with several crypto exchanges and lending platforms announcing layoffs in the last few days. Tag along as we round up all the noteworthy crypto firms reducing their workforce.

Kraken

On November 30, Kraken CEO Jesse Powell announced that the company was planning to cut its workforce by a staggering 30 percent. This would mean laying off over 1,000 employees.

The company stated that the primary reason behind the decision was the ensuing crypto winter and the grave market conditions that have caused several digital asset companies to go up in smoke. Gradually reducing trading volume and diminishing client onboarding also fuelled the decision to lay off employees, as it was becoming quite challenging to meet running costs.

The exchange previously stated that they would not lay off any employees even though the market was becoming weaker every day. However, things have gone from bad to worse in the last few weeks, leaving the exchange with no choice. After the job cuts are executed, Kraken's employee strength will be reduced to what it was a year ago.

Kraken offered sixteen weeks of pay, immigration support, and a chance to exercise vested stock options to all employees laid off. Also, Powell, who co-founded the crypto exchange, said he would be stepping down as the CEO.

Bybit

A few days after Kraken, another major cryptocurrency exchange, Bybit, announced plans to lay off 30 percent of its employees. CEO and co-founder of the firm, Ben Zhou, took to Twitter to announce the decision on November 4.

"Difficult decision made today, but tough times demand tough decisions. I have just announced plans to reduce our workforce as part of an ongoing reorganisation of the business as we move to refocus our efforts for the deepening bear market," said Zhou in a four-part Twitter thread.

In an interview with Bloomberg, Zhou cited fears of an extended crypto winter as the reason for the layoffs. He said that falling crypto prices, BlockFi's bankruptcy filing, and Genesis's struggles indicate an "even colder winter than we had anticipated from both industry and market perspectives."

Zhou also stated that the job cuts would be implemented across the board but would not affect business operations. Instead, he stated that the move would ensure maximum "long-term sustainability."

Bybit was founded in 2018 and is based in Dubai. It is the fifth-largest crypto exchange, with a trading volume of nearly $260 million, according to data from CoinGecko.

Swyftx

On November 5, prominent Australian crypto exchange, Swyftx also jumped onto the job cut bandwagon. The firm announced that it would be letting go of 35 percent of its 259 employees, translating to roughly 90 job cuts.

Swyftx CEO Alex Harper cited the recent market downturn as the reason behind the layoffs. "Swyftx has no direct exposure to FTX, but we are not immune to the fallout it has caused in the crypto markets," said Harper in a company note.

Harper also sees the crypto winter extending into the first half of 2023, another reason for reducing the company's workforce. "We have to prepare in advance for a worst-case scenario of further significant drops in global trade volumes during H1 next year and the potential for more black swan-type events," he said in the note.

This is the second round of layoffs for Swyftx this year. Earlier in August, the firm let go of 74 employees, accounting for 21 percent of its staff at the time.

Other firms to announce layoffs

Yesterday, December 7, Koinly, a crypto tax firm, laid off 14 percent of its workforce, citing the "challenging" market environment, compounded by the FTX collapse, as the reason for the decision. The move comes on the back of a 225 percent increase in the firm's employee strength this year. "We are taking measures to ensure we're as lean as possible as we make our way through the crypto winter," Koinly CEO, Robin Singh, said in a company-wide statement.

