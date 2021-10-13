Cryptocurrency updates on October 13: Bitcoin takes a breather; one altcoin surges over 2000%

The crypto market was trading mixed on Wednesday morning, with Bitcoin trading in the red. The price of Bitcoin broke above $57,000 on Monday, but pulled back on Tuesday.

Analysts said the extreme buying could mean the rally is running out of steam. On Wednesday morning, the coin was trading marginally above $56,000, down over 1 percent in the last 24 hours. It has risen nearly 10 percent in the last seven days.

Experts also pointed out Bitcoin Fear and Green Index is at the highest level since early September, in the 'extreme greed' category.

Ether, the second largest crypto, was up nearly 1 percent at $3,511 and Cardano rose over 1 percent to $2.14. Binance Coin surged over 12 percent in the last 24 hours. A similar trend was observed in Solana and Polkadot, with both rising over 5 percent.

Dogecoin was trading a percent higher at $0.22 on Wednesday morning. Shiba Inu, having surged over 60 percent this week, is down over 2 percent.

A. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour change Bitcoin $56,267 -0.99% Ether $3,511 0.72% Binance Coin $464 14.20% Cardano $2.14 0.98% Tether $0.9998 -0.07% XRP $1.12 0.83% Solana $150 5.24% Polkadot $35 7.37% USD Coin $0.9998 -0.03% Dogecoin $0.22 1.17%

As per data from coinmarketcap.com, the crypto market's total market cap on Wednesday declined marginally to $2.31 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market declined half a percent to 45.83 percent.

B. Cryptocurrency top news

YouTube accused of censoring Bitcoin videos

Bitcoiners have accused the video-sharing platform YouTube of censorship after Anthony Pompilano's account was taken down and reinstated hours later. Pompilano shared an email that suggested his content was harmful and dangerous, CoinMarketCap reported.

Crypto adoption by countries carry significant risk, IMF says

A report by International Monetary Fund (IMF) said cryptoisation (the use of digital currency by a country) carries "significant risks and is an inadvisable shortcut" for countries trying to boost their economies. It said cryptoisation, like El Salvador's, could hamper central banks' efforts to set a monetary policy.

Cryptocurrencies post eight straight weeks of inflows

Cryptocurrency products and funds attracted $226.2 million in investments last week, marking their eighth straight week of inflows, a report from digital asset manager CoinShares showed on Tuesday. Over an eight-week run, total crypto product inflows hit $638 million, with a year-to-date total of $6.3 billion. Bitcoin, as expected, led the way, nabbing $225 million, for a fourth straight week of inflows, according to data in the week ended Oct. 8.

South Korean opposition delays crypto tax

As South Korea prepares to announce a 20 percent tax on gains made by crypto trading, the opposition wants to change the policy. The opposition wants to push back the taxation and levy the taxes when they come around to 50 million won instead of 2.5 million won.

JPMorgan chief says, 'Bitcoin is worthless' again, but...

Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JPMorgan Chase, said again the popular cryptocurrency Bitcoin is worthless, but his clients disagree with his stance. "I personally think Bitcoin is worthless, but I don't want to be a spokesman for it -- I don't care. It makes no difference to me ... Our clients are adults, they disagree, that's what makes markets."

C. Top 3 trending crypto assets

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain Taboo Token $0.008323 76.38% Bholdus $0.07844 7.59% AquaGoat.Finance $0.00000001577 -23.94%

D. Top 3 gainers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain GreenMoon $0.004099 2104% InfinitUp $0.002736 1466% ShibX $0.0000004312 1018%

E. Top 3 losers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour loss PrinceFloki $0.0000004312 -100% BabyLondon $0.000000002527 -99% Ormeus Coin $0.00202 -70%

(Data is sourced from coinmarketcap.com)

(With inputs from Reuters)