Cryptocurrency updates on Oct 22: Bitcoin takes a breather; clues on founder Satoshi Nakamoto's whereabouts surface

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, reversed the gains it made a day ago and declined 2 percent to trade at $63,000, while analysts questioned the impact on cryptocurrency investment flows.

The buying frenzy after Bitcoin gained mainstream acceptance had lifted it to an intraday high of $67,016 . The coin has surged nearly 6 percent in the past seven days reversing a near 50 percent correction earlier this year.

Ether , the number two digital coin, also followed Bitcoin as it declined over 3 percent after rising over 8 percent this week.

Binance Coin also declined 5 percent and Cardano slipped 3 percent. Meanwhile, Solana continued its upward climb, rising over 8 percent. The coin has risen over 32 percent in the last seven days. Polkadot , Dogecoin, and Ripple XRP all declined 0.5, 3 and 3.5 percent, respectively.

A. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour change Bitcoin $63,218 -2.12% Ether $4,140 -0.86% Binance Coin $478 -3.76% Cardano $2.18 -1.33% Tether $1 0.01% Solana $201 10.96% XRP $1.11 -2.46% Polkadot $45 -2.74% USD Coin $1 0.02% Dogecoin $0.24 -2.41%

On Thursday, the crypto market's total market cap - the barometer of the overall health of crypto market - declined 1.5 percent to $2.58 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market decreased by over half a percent to 45.98 percent.

B. Top crypto news updates

Bitcoin a hedge against inflation, says JPMorgan

A strategist from JPMorgan said Thursday while Bitcoin's recent rally to $67,000 may have been aided by the launch of Bitcoin futures ETF, its perception as a hedge against inflation is a bigger factor. Nikolas Panigirtzoglou of JPMorgan said he has observed a shift from gold ETFs to Bitcoin funds since September.

Peter Thiel may have a clue about Satoshi Nakamoto

Satoshi Nakamoto is Bitcoin's pseudonymous creator who disappeared in 2009. And Paypal cofounder Peter Thiel believes he may have a clue on how to find Nakamoto. He said in February 2000, roughly 200 people met to promote a new currency system that could challenge central banks. E-gold was one such currency. Thiel believes Nakamoto was a part of those 200 people.

Walmart allowing some shoppers to buy bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks

Walmart said Thursday customers at some of its US stores will be able to purchase bitcoin using ATM-like machines installed by Coinstar. Coinstar, known for its machines that can exchange physical coins for cash, has partnered with digital currency exchange CoinMe to let customers buy bitcoin at some of its kiosks.

Bitcoin smashes through past $64,000 record: Is $100,000 in sight?

The asset class, which has trumped virtually every other by a mile, started life a little over 10 years ago in cents. But having increased by leaps and bounds, it now begs the question: what's next? Read more

C. Top 3 trending crypto assets

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain Doge Dash $0.0004237 -30% Empire Token $0.02334 90% Rainbow Token $0.00000001301 -9%

D. Top 3 losers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain Spooky Inu $0.00000565 -98% Ms Moona Rewards $0.000005568 -94% LinkArt $0.0004141 -90%

E. Top 3 gainers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour loss DOTDOWN $10.15 9805841% BitUp $0.02234 26505% BlowUp $0.02919 9508%

(Data is sourced from coinmarketcap.com)

(With inputs from agencies)