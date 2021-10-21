Cryptocurrency updates on Oct 21: BTC at lifetime high after validating moment; Baby Bitcoin surges 300%

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to a lifetime high above $66,000 on Wednesday, notching over 3 percent gains in the span of 24 hours as investor optimism rose after it gained mainstream acceptance. Traders were optimistic after the launch of Bitcoin futures Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.

The buying frenzy lifted Bitcoin to an intraday high of $67,016 . The coin has surged over 12 percent in the past seven days reversing a near 50 percent correction earlier this year. But Thursday morning it slipped to $65,000, trading over 2 percent higher in 24 hours and lifting the crypto market.

Ether , the number two digital coin, has risen over 8.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade above $4,000 for the second time since May. There were sharper gains in smaller tokens as well.

Binance Coin surged 3 percent and Cardano was up 6 percent. Meanwhile, Solana climbed up the ranks of top cryptos. It is now the number 6 crypto, rising over 16 percent and leaving behind Ripple XRP (up 4 percent). Polkadot , on the other hand, surged over 6 percent and Dogecoin rose over 3 percent, climbing 1 position on the top 10 list.

A. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour change Bitcoin $65,060 1.63% Ether $4,169 8.20% Binance Coin $495 2.09% Cardano $2.22 5.65% Tether $1 -0.04% Solana $181 16.32% XRP $1.14 3.54% Polkadot $44 5.9% Dogecoin $25.14 3.21% USD Coin $0.9997 -0.05%

On Thursday, the crypto market's total market cap - the barometer of the overall health of crypto market - rose over 4 percent to $2.63 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market decreased by over 1 percent to 46.60 percent.

D. Top 3 trending crypto assets

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain Doge Dash $0.0004237 -48% Empire Token $0.02334 26% Rainbow Token $0.00000001301 38%

D. Top 3 losers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour gain Spain National Fan Token $0.01239 -96% YoRocket $0.00000007944 -91% Swag Finance $0.02078 -71%

E. Top 3 gainers

Cryptocurrency Current market price 24-hour loss GreenMoon $4.95 550% BitUp $0.00008515 366% Baby Bitcoin $0.000000007456 314%

(Data is sourced from coinmarketcap.com)

(With inputs from agencies)

Also Read | How to invest in Bitcoin ETFs from India