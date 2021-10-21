0

Cryptocurrency updates on Oct 21: BTC at lifetime high after validating moment; Baby Bitcoin surges 300%

Profile image
By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Bitcoin surged to a lifetime high on Wednesday, rising as much as 4 percent to $67,000. Here's a snapshot of the crypto market as of Thursday:

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to a lifetime high above $66,000 on Wednesday, notching over 3 percent gains in the span of 24 hours as investor optimism rose after it gained mainstream acceptance. Traders were optimistic after the launch of Bitcoin futures Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
The buying frenzy lifted Bitcoin to an intraday high of $67,016. The coin has surged over 12 percent in the past seven days reversing a near 50 percent correction earlier this year. But Thursday morning it slipped to $65,000, trading over 2 percent higher in 24 hours and lifting the crypto market.
Ether, the number two digital coin, has risen over 8.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade above $4,000 for the second time since May. There were sharper gains in smaller tokens as well.
Binance Coin surged 3 percent and Cardano was up 6 percent. Meanwhile, Solana climbed up the ranks of top cryptos. It is now the number 6 crypto, rising over 16 percent and leaving behind Ripple XRP (up 4 percent). Polkadot, on the other hand, surged over 6 percent and Dogecoin rose over 3 percent, climbing 1 position on the top 10 list.
A. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap
CryptocurrencyCurrent market price24-hour change
Bitcoin$65,0601.63%
Ether$4,1698.20%
Binance Coin$4952.09%
Cardano$2.225.65%
Tether$1-0.04%
Solana$18116.32%
XRP$1.143.54%
Polkadot$445.9%
Dogecoin$25.143.21%
USD Coin$0.9997-0.05%
On Thursday, the crypto market's total market cap - the barometer of the overall health of crypto market - rose over 4 percent to $2.63 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market decreased by over 1 percent to 46.60 percent.
D. Top 3 trending crypto assets
CryptocurrencyCurrent market price24-hour gain
Doge Dash$0.0004237-48%
Empire Token$0.0233426%
Rainbow Token$0.0000000130138%
D. Top 3 losers
CryptocurrencyCurrent market price24-hour gain
Spain National Fan Token$0.01239-96%
YoRocket$0.00000007944-91%
Swag Finance$0.02078-71%
E. Top 3 gainers
CryptocurrencyCurrent market price24-hour loss
GreenMoon$4.95550%
BitUp$0.00008515366%
Baby Bitcoin$0.000000007456314%
 (Data is sourced from coinmarketcap.com)
(With inputs from agencies)
 
