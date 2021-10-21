Cryptocurrency updates on Oct 21: BTC at lifetime high after validating moment; Baby Bitcoin surges 300%

Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, surged to a lifetime high above $66,000 on Wednesday, notching over 3 percent gains in the span of 24 hours as investor optimism rose after it gained mainstream acceptance. Traders were optimistic after the launch of Bitcoin futures Exchange-traded Fund (ETF) in the United States.
The buying frenzy lifted Bitcoin to an intraday high of $67,016. The coin has surged over 12 percent in the past seven days reversing a near 50 percent correction earlier this year. But Thursday morning it slipped to $65,000, trading over 2 percent higher in 24 hours and lifting the crypto market.
Ether, the number two digital coin, has risen over 8.5 percent in the past 24 hours to trade above $4,000 for the second time since May. There were sharper gains in smaller tokens as well.
Binance Coin surged 3 percent and Cardano was up 6 percent. Meanwhile, Solana climbed up the ranks of top cryptos. It is now the number 6 crypto, rising over 16 percent and leaving behind Ripple XRP (up 4 percent). Polkadot, on the other hand, surged over 6 percent and Dogecoin rose over 3 percent, climbing 1 position on the top 10 list.
A. Top 10 cryptocurrencies by market cap
|Cryptocurrency
|Current market price
|24-hour change
|Bitcoin
|$65,060
|1.63%
|Ether
|$4,169
|8.20%
|Binance Coin
|$495
|2.09%
|Cardano
|$2.22
|5.65%
|Tether
|$1
|-0.04%
|Solana
|$181
|16.32%
|XRP
|$1.14
|3.54%
|Polkadot
|$44
|5.9%
|Dogecoin
|$25.14
|3.21%
|USD Coin
|$0.9997
|-0.05%
On Thursday, the crypto market's total market cap - the barometer of the overall health of crypto market - rose over 4 percent to $2.63 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin’s dominance in the market decreased by over 1 percent to 46.60 percent.
D. Top 3 trending crypto assets
|Cryptocurrency
|Current market price
|24-hour gain
|Doge Dash
|$0.0004237
|-48%
|Empire Token
|$0.02334
|26%
|Rainbow Token
|$0.00000001301
|38%
D. Top 3 losers
|Cryptocurrency
|Current market price
|24-hour gain
|Spain National Fan Token
|$0.01239
|-96%
|YoRocket
|$0.00000007944
|-91%
|Swag Finance
|$0.02078
|-71%
E. Top 3 gainers
|Cryptocurrency
|Current market price
|24-hour loss
|GreenMoon
|$4.95
|550%
|BitUp
|$0.00008515
|366%
|Baby Bitcoin
|$0.000000007456
|314%
(Data is sourced from coinmarketcap.com)
(With inputs from agencies)
