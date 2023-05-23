Cryptocurrency | Here're some crypto businesses struggling to stay afloat after Hotbit

4 Min(s) Read
Recently, Hotbit became the latest crypto exchange to wind up its operations amidst a weakening external environment. However, Hotbit is not the only victim caught in a whirlpool of disruptive incidents occurring in the crypto sector. Let's take at some of the crypto businesses that have closed down their operations this year or have struggled to find rescue deals.
Most cryptocurrencies-related firms have been on the back foot since the beginning of 2022. The repercussions of several flash crashes last year and isolated events, such as the FTX crisis, have led regulators to tighten their grip on the crypto sector. As a result, numerous crypto firms scaled back their operations, and some ultimately shut down.
Hotbit
Crypto exchange Hotbit, which catered to over 5 million users worldwide, ceased its operations on May 22. According to public statements, Hotbit came under financial stress once the FTX crisis sparked significant outflows from the exchange. The recent US banking crisis, which caused USDC to lose its peg against the US dollar, further deteriorated Hotbit's cash flow. The exchange also added that its business environment worsened following a criminal investigation into a former team member in August 2022.