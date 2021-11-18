Cryptocurrency should not end up in wrong hands, can spoil youth, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said democratic nations need to work together to ensure that cryptocurrency does not go in the wrong hands. The remarks came during his keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue on the theme of India's technology evolution and revolution.

"It is important that all democratic nations work together and ensure it does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth," PM Modi said on cryptocurrency or bitcoin.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from November 17-19. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

Modi said India is building the world's most extensive public information infrastructure, adding that the country has created a robust framework of data protection, privacy, and security.

"India uses data as a source of empowerment of people. The country has unmatched experience in doing this in a democratic framework. Over 1.3 billion Indians have a unique digital identity," Modi said.

Modi added that the country is investing in developing indigenous capabilities in telecom technologies such as 5G and 6G.

The event will also witness keynote addresses by the Australian prime minister and former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe.