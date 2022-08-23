By Asmita Pant

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains for the second straight session on Tuesday amid negative trends in domestic equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $1.01 trillion with a volume of $71.22 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed almost a percent to $21,458.2. Its market value stood at $404.6 billion. The trade volume was at $32.9 billion.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 2.6 percent up at $1,596.6 with a market capitalisation of $193.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.5 in the last 24 hours.

On Ethereum, Patel said that the downward trend can be temporary, and ETH may break above $2,000 a few days before the merge.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 3 percent up with a trading volume of $413.6 million. Shiba Inu was trading 0.4 percent higher at $0.000013 while Solana was marginally up at $34.9 billion.

The Indian financial market opened in red, before turning green in choppy trade on Tuesday.