By Asmita Pant

Mini Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 2 percent to $24,026.4. Its market value stood at $458 billion. The trade volume was at $31.7 billion.

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Friday amid mixed trends in global markets. Total cryptocurrency market cap stood at $1.14 trillion.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 2 percent to $24,026.4. Its market value stood at $458 billion. The trade volume was at $31.7 billion. The token has risen 3.7 percent in the last seven days.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 0.5 percent up at $1,898.9 with a market capitalisation of $230.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $19.4 in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $495.4 million. Shiba Inu was trading 0.2 percent up at $0.000012 while Solana was 1.7 percent down at $1.3 billion.

The Indian financial market opened flat on Friday before gaining later in the trade.