    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homecryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls 2%, Ethereum and Dogecoin gain amid mixed trends in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls 2%, Ethereum and Dogecoin gain amid mixed trends in global markets

    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin falls 2%, Ethereum and Dogecoin gain amid mixed trends in global markets
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Asmita Pant   IST (Published)

    Mini

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 2 percent to $24,026.4. Its market value stood at $458 billion. The trade volume was at $31.7 billion.

    Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Friday amid mixed trends in global markets. Total cryptocurrency market cap stood at $1.14 trillion.
    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 2 percent to $24,026.4. Its market value stood at $458 billion. The trade volume was at $31.7 billion. The token has risen 3.7 percent in the last seven days.
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 0.5 percent up at $1,898.9 with a market capitalisation of $230.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $19.4 in the last 24 hours.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 0.2 percent up with a trading volume of $495.4 million. Shiba Inu was trading 0.2 percent up at $0.000012 while Solana was 1.7 percent down at $1.3 billion.
    The Indian financial market opened flat on Friday before gaining later in the trade.
    Catch latest market updates with CNBCTV18.com's blog

    Tags

    bitcoincryptoCryptocurrenciesDogecoinEthereumShiba InuSolana

    Next Article

    Saudi Shiba Inu may be up 450% but Tamadoge offers better potential — All you need to know

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng