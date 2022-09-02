    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin above $19,000, Ethereum rises 3.3%

    By Asmita Pant

    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed 1.1 percent to $20,115.2. Its market value stood at $384.7 billion. The trade volume was at $29.05 billion. 

    Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Friday while largely negative trends in domestic equities. The global crypto market cap stood at $985.2 billion with a volume of $62.34 billion in the past 24 hours.
    Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed 1.1 percent to $20,115.2. Its market value stood at $384.7 billion. The trade volume was at $29.05 billion.
    Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, "BTC has been downward for the past few days as concerns over the FOMC minutes drove its prices below its vital support level. Despite the decline, BTC has not gone below the 19,000 level, so we might see sideways trading for a few more days. We expect BTC to rise when it returns to the $20,400 level."
    Also Read: Explained: Crypto friendly banks — what they are, services they provide and some examples
    Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 3.3 percent up at $1,594.8 with a market capitalisation of $194.5 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $15.9 in the last 24 hours.
    Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 2.3 percent up with a trading volume of $295.4 million. Shiba Inu was trading 1.7 percent higher at $0.000012 while Solana was 1.8 percent up at $31.6 billion.
    The Indian financial market oscillated between gains and losses in choppy trade on Friday.
