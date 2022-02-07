Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana, other cryptos surge

Cryptocurrency prices gained substantially during the weekend, with Bitcoin, the world's largest virtual currency in terms of market capitalisation, jumping nearly 3 percent to more than $42,500 on Monday.

However, the cryptocurrency is still down nearly 9 percent in 2022 (YTD) and 39 percent down from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021. Last week, Bitcoin fell below $37,000 level.

Second-largest cryptocurrency Ether, which is linked to ethereum blockchain, also rose more than 2 percent to $3086.77 at 12:09, as per CoinDesk. Solana, which witnessed substantial interest from the crypto traders last year, surged nearly 4 percent to trade at $118.06.

Meme crypto Dogecoin also rose nearly more than 6 percent to $0.16 whereas Shiba Inu, which had fallen constantly since October 28, was trading nearly 22 percent higher at $0.000028.

Also Read:

Other cryptocurrencies such as Litcoin, Cosmos, Stellar, XRP, Chainlink, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Terra, prices were trading in the green over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget announced 30 percent tax on the returns from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets such as NFTs.

Asian stock markets were down on Monday on expectation of tighter monetary policies by cantral banks across the world. Oil prices rose on Monday, reversing earlier losses, as investors kept bullish sentiment on expectations that global supply would remain tight as demand picks up and shrugged off signs of progress in the US-Iran nuclear talks.