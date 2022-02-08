Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana edge up; here're broader crypto market trends

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Tuesday, with Bitcoin hitting above the $44,000-mark in the past 24 hours.

The world's largest virtual currency in terms of market capitalisation was trading 3.83 percent higher at 44,438.70 at 11:13 am, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin surged substantially during the weekend after it fell below 37,000 level. The cryptocurrency has hit the 50-day moving average for the first time in nearly a month.

However, the cryptocurrency is still far from its record high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.

Most of the cryptocurrencies extended the rally for another day on Tuesday after the positive trend started during the weekend.

Second-largest cryptocurrency Ether, which is linked to ethereum blockchain, rose more than 3 percent to $3,193.96 at 11:27 am, according to CoinDesk.

Meme crypto Dogecoin rose nearly 6 percent to $0.17, while whereas Shiba Inu was trading nearly 26 percent higher at $0.000035.

Solana, which witnessed substantial interest from the crypto traders last year, turned positive, after trading in the negative territory in the early trade, to trade at $118.14 at 11:33 am.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Litcoin, Stellar, XRP, Chainlink, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Terra were trading in the green over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget announced 30 percent tax on the returns from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets such as NFTs.

Wall Street indices were volatile on Monday as traders try to figure out how stock valuations will be affected by the interest rate hikes looming on the horizon as the Federal Reserves moves to tame inflation.

Asian shares reversed early gains, with investors in Chinese stocks unsettled by US moves against 33 Chinese entities.

Traders were alert over rate hikes in both the euro zone and the United States after the European Central Bank last week was considered to have adopted a more hawkish tone.