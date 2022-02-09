Cryptocurrency prices today: Bitcoin, Ether, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Solana edge lower; here're broader crypto market trends

After days of rally, cryptocurrencies edged lower on Wednesday, with Bitcoin staying just above the $43,000 level.

The world's largest virtual currency in terms of market capitalisation was trading 1.51 percent lower at 43,489.34 at 9:35 am, according to CoinDesk data. Bitcoin surged substantially during the weekend after it fell below 37,000 level. The cryptocurrency on Tuesday surged nearly 4 percent, touching the 50-day moving average for the first time in nearly a month. The cryptocurrency had recorded a high of near $69,000 hit in November 2021.

Most of the cryptocurrencies lost after days of positive trends that started during the weekend.

Second-largest cryptocurrency Ether, which is linked to ethereum blockchain, shed close to 2 percent to $3,090 at 9:42 am, according to CoinDesk.

Meme crypto Dogecoin also fell more than 5 percent to $0.16, while Shiba Inu lost nearly 7 percent to $0.000032.

Solana, which witnessed substantial interest from the crypto traders last year, turned negative to trade at $111.93 at 9:47 am.

Other cryptocurrencies such as Litcoin, Stellar, XRP, Chainlink, Avalanche, Cardano, Polygon, Terra were trading in the red over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget announced a 30 percent tax on the returns from trading or investing in cryptocurrencies or other digital assets such as NFTs.

Wall Street indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and Russell 2000 - ended the day on a positive note amid uncertainty over how aggressively the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates to fight inflation.

Asian markets edged up following a strong session on Wall Street. The shares were mainly lifted by positive trends in tech stocks.

Oil prices surged on Wednesday following two sessions of losses after industry data showed an unexpected drop in US crude and fuel stocks, offsetting concerns of a possible rise in supplies from Iran.