Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin holds $19,000, Ethereum falls

Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $932.2 billion, with a volume of $51.5 million in the past 24 hours.
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose marginally to $19,340.1. Its market value stood at $371.1 billion. The trade volume was at $27.7 billion. The token has fallen 1.3 percent in the last seven days.
