    cryptocurrency News

    Cryptocurrency Price Today: Bitcoin holds $19,000, Ethereum falls

    1 Min(s) Read
    By Asmita Pant

    Cryptocurrencies traded mixed on Tuesday. The global crypto market cap stood at $932.2 billion, with a volume of $51.5 million in the past 24 hours.

    Bitcoin

    | The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, rose marginally to $19,340.1. Its market value stood at $371.1 billion. The trade volume was at $27.7 billion. The token has fallen 1.3 percent in the last seven days.
    Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,346.5 with a market capitalisation of $164.7 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $12.4 billion in the last 24 hours. 
    Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, rose 1.2 percent on Tuesday. Its market value stood at $8 billion. The trade volume was at $233.9 billion.
    Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 0.5 percent with a market capitalisation of $5.5 billion. The trade volume was $112.6 million in the last 24 hours.
    Solana | Solana slipped 0.7 percent to $28.5 with a market capitalisation of nearly $10.2 billion. The trade volume of Solana was $601.4 million in the last 24 hours.
    Polygon | Polygon slumped rose 1.1 percent with a market capitalisation of $7.8 billion. The trade volume was $463.6 million in the last 24 hours.
