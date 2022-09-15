By Asmita Pant

Mini Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 1.7 percent to $20,099.2. Its market value stood at $385.5 billion. The trade volume was at $37.8 billion.

Major cryptocurrencies extended losses on Thursday. Bitcoin continued to hover below $21,000, Ethereum maintained ground near $1,600. The global crypto market cap stood at $992.74 billion with a volume of $78.09 billion in the past 24 hours.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — fell 1.7 percent to $20,099.2. Its market value stood at $385.5 billion. The trade volume was at $37.8 billion.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — however, climbed over a percent to $1,617.6 with a market capitalisation of $197.8 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $18.7 billion in the last 24 hours.

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was marginally up with a market capitalisation of almost $8 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 2.4 percent lower while Solana fell 0.8 percent to $33.5 billion.