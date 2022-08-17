By Asmita Pant

Major cryptocurrencies extended gains on Wednesday amid positive trends in global markets. Crypto market cap stood at $1.15 trillion, and market volume at $63.64 billion.

Bitcoin — the world's largest and most popular virtual currency — climbed 1.9 percent to $24,398.5. Its market value stood at $461.8 billion. The trade volume was at $26.9 billion.

Ethererum or Ether — the second largest virtual currency — was 4.2 percent up at $1,949.8 with a market capitalisation of $234.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $15.4 in the last 24 hours.

Edul Patel, CEO and co-founder of Mudrex, said, "After failing to hold above the $25,000 level on Monday, the Bitcoin (BTC) went downward up to $23,788. Whereas Dogecoin (DOGE) was up 15 percent making it the biggest gainer in the last 24 hours."

Patel added that the financial sanctions after the inception of the Ukraine war have accelerated Russia's launch of its own CBDC. "As per recent reports, the Bank of Russia targets to fully launch the digital ruble in 2024. A draft document reveals that the central bank aims to gradually connect all credit institutions to the digital ruble platform and increase the number of available payment options using smart contracts."

However, he said, not all functionalities will be available in the projected timeline. "The central bank plans to connect non-banking financial institutions and exchanges in 2025 only."

Meme-based virtual currency Dogecoin was 7.2 percent up with a trading volume of $1.9 billion. Shiba Inu was trading 1.1 percent high at $0.000016 while Solana was three percent higher at $15.5 billion.

The Indian financial market opened in green on Wednesday.