Cryptocurrency prices on November 4: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall, Polygon up 16%

Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Friday. Bitcoin held ground above $20,000 while Ethererum above $1,500 despite losses.
| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.04 percent to $20,305.8 The tokens market value stood at $389.4 billion. The trade volume was at $43.1 billion.
(Edited by : Jerome Anthony)
