Cryptocurrency prices on November 4: Bitcoin and Ethereum fall, Polygon up 16%

By Sangam Singh

Major cryptocurrencies moved lower on Friday. Bitcoin held ground above $20,000 while Ethererum above $1,500 despite losses.

Bitcoin

| The world's largest and most popular virtual currency, Bitcoin, fell 0.04 percent to $20,305.8 The tokens market value stood at $389.4 billion. The trade volume was at $43.1 billion.

Ethereum | The second largest virtual currency, Ethererum or Ether, fell 0.1 percent to $1,541.57 with a market capitalisation of $188.3 billion. The trade volume of Ethereum was $13.5 billion in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin | Meme-based virtual currency, Dogecoin, fell 9.7 percent on Friday. Its market value stood at $15.7 billion. The trade volume was at $2.7 billion.

Solana | Solana fell 0.1 percent to $32 with a market capitalisation of $11.1 billion. The trade volume of Solana was almost $809.9 million in the last 24 hours.

Shiba Inu | Shiba Inu fell 2.56 percent with a market capitalisation of $6.4 billion. The trade volume was $392.1 million in the last 24 hours.

Polygon | Polygon gained 16 percent with a market capitalisation of $8.8 billion. The trade volume was $1.1 million in the last 24 hours.