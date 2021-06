Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 9: Bitcoin, Ether plunge, rebound to trade flat

Updated : June 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST

The crypto market traded flat on Wednesday after major digital coins registered losses in the last 24 hours. Investors grew cautious after the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS) called for tighter reporting rules on crypto transfers. Concerns of China's continued efforts to restrict crypto mining and trading also turned investors bearish. Plus, the possibility of tighter monetary policy in the United States put further downward pressure on the coins. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:50 IST).

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $33,002, 24-hour change: 1.31 percent, 7-day change: -9.66 percent

2. Ether: $2458, 24-hour change: 0.56 percent, 7-day change: -6.38 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: 0.14 percent

4. Binance Coin: $342, 24-hour change: 2.94 percent, 7-day change: -4.70 percent

5. Cardano: $1.52, 24-hour change: 2.63 percent, 7-day change: -14.31 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3199, 24-hour change: 0.16 percent, 7-day change: -13.84 percent

7. XRP: $1.84, 24-hour change: 1.68 percent, 7-day change: -15.91 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.07 percent

9. Polkadot: $21.06, 24-hour change: 1.58 percent, 7-day change: 10.58 percent

10. Uniswap: $22.65, 24-hour change: -1.32 percent, 7-day change: -16.13 percent

