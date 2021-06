Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 8: Bitcoin slides 10%, altcoins follow

Updated : June 08, 2021 10:02 AM IST

The price of Bitcoin has fallen to its lowest level in over a week as traders mull the prospects of shifting US monetary policy and China's continued efforts to restrict cryptocurrency. At the time of writing, one bitcoin was changing hands at $33,041, down nearly 10 percent in the last 24 hours. Other notable cryptos were also trading in red, dropping nearly 10 percent. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 9:40 am):

1. Bitcoin: $33027, 24-hour change: -9.42 percent, 7-day change: -10 percent

2. Ether: $2520, 24-hour change: -9.53 percent, 7-day change: -4.34 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

4. Binance Coin: $349, 24-hour change: -12.58 percent, 7-day change: 1.10 percent

5. Cardano: $1.54, 24-hour change: -10.91 percent, 7-day change: -10.15 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3263, 24-hour change: -13.17 percent, 7-day change: 0.19 percent

7. XRP: $0.8542, 24-hour change: -11.52 percent, 7-day change: -17.12 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

9. Polkadot: $21.17, 24-hour change: -14.84 percent, 7-day change: -7 percent

10. Uniswap: $23.23, 24-hour change: -12.12 percent, 7-day change: -16.50 percent

