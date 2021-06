Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on June 7: Bitcoin above $36,000, Ether gains close to 4%

Updated : June 07, 2021 01:11 PM IST

Cryptocurrency assets were tradingin the green on Monday despite the continuing crackdown in China. Along with the surge in overall market capitalisation of cryptocurrencies, key players such as Bitcoin and Ether too are showing positive growth.

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $36,372.30, 24-hour change: 0.97 percent, 7-day change: 4.18 percent

2. Ether: $2,771.43, 24-hour change: 3.87 percent, 7-day change: 19.82 percent

3. Binance Coin: $398.02, 24-hour change: -0.48 percent, 7-day change: 26.05 percent

4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: nil, 7-day change: -0.05 percent

5. Cardano: $1.69, 24-hour change: 1.17 percent, 7-day change: 9.53 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3719, 24-hour change: 0.44 percent, 7-day change: 25.51 percent

7. XRP: $0.9636, 24-hour change: 3.42 percent, 7-day change: 7.79 percent

8. Polkadot: $24.88, 24-hour change: 2.81 percent, 7-day change: 24.23 percent

9. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.09 percent

10. Uniswap: $26.31, 24-hour change: 1.18 percent, 7-day change: 8.96 percent

Published : June 07, 2021 01:10 PM IST