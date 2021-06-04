Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 4: Bitcoin falls short of $40k, Ether steals trading volumes from BTC

Updated : June 04, 2021 01:32 PM IST

The cryptocurrency market was trading mixed on Friday, as the volatility persisted. While bitcoin had a fairly good day on Thursday, its leveraged traders did not make it past the $40k mark. Then again, on Friday, another tweet by Tesla Chief Elon Musk fired off a Bitcoin selling spree, with the digital coin losing as much as 3 percent at one point. It has recovered since then but continues to trade in the red. On the other hand, Ether continues to steal trading volume from BTC. For the past five days, Ether's daily trading volume on major exchanges has been higher than Bitcoin’s. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 12:50 pm IST).

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $36,485, 24-hour change: -5.60 percent, 7-day change: -1.47 percent

2. Ether: $2,607, 24-hour change: -7.61 percent, 7-day change: 1.30 percent

3. Binance Coin: $370, 24-hour change: -9.83 percent, 7-day change: 8.80 percent

4. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.07 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

5. Cardano: $1.64, 24-hour change: -7.84 percent, 7-day change: 5.30 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.4351, 24-hour change: -14.10 percent, 7-day change: 13.98 percent

7. XRP: $0.94, 24-hour change: -8.45 percent, 7-day change: 5.54 percent

8. Polkadot: $24.47, 24-hour change: -11.26 percent, 7-day change: 5.93 percent

9. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

10. Uniswap: $26.01, 24-hour change: -8.77 percent, 7-day change: -2.68 percent

