Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 30: Bitcoin surges 4%, crosses $35k; altcoins follow

Updated : June 30, 2021 08:27 AM IST

The crypto market was trading in the green on Wednesday as Bitcoin climbed back up $35k, rising over 4 percent in the last 24 hours. The market has been resilient despite crackdowns in China and the UK. Simultaneously, some altcoins bagged double-digit gains. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 am):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $35,844, 24-hour change: 4.23 percent, 7-day change: 5.11 percent

2. Ether: $2171, 24-hour change: 3.64 percent, 7-day change: 6.99 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $300, 24-hour change: 2.39 percent, 7-day change: 2.93 percent

5. Cardano: $1.36, 24-hour change: 2.97 percent, 7-day change: 8.57 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.2606, 24-hour change: 2.42 percent, 7-day change: 19.23 percent

7. XRP: $0.7026, 24-hour change: 8.55 percent, 7-day change: 15.59 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.58, 24-hour change: 3.71 percent, 7-day change: 0.28 percent

10. Uniswap: $18.66, 24-hour change: 3.73 percent, 7-day change: 2.16 percent

Published : June 30, 2021 08:27 AM IST