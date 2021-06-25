Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on June 25: Bitcoin above $35k; Dogecoin soars 24%

Updated : June 25, 2021 08:07 AM IST

The crypto market traded broadly in green on Thursday and Bitcoin rose nearly 8 percent. The market received a price boost after a piece of unconfirmed news on Twitter claimed that Paraguay, a country in South America, aims to make Bitcoin a legal tender. The rally also comes ahead of quarterly futures an expiry on Friday. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:05 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $35,216, 24-hour change: 8.26 percent, 7-day change: -6.00 percent

2. Ether: $2,013, 24-hour change: 6.28 percent, 7-day change: -13.62 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.04 percent, 7-day change: -0.05 percent

4. Binance Coin: $311, 24-hour change: 9.79 percent, 7-day change: -10.63 percent

5. Cardano: $1.39, 24-hour change: 13.61 percent, 7-day change: -5.13 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.2798, 24-hour change: 24.73 percent, 7-day change: -7.96 percent

7. XRP: $0.6851, 24-hour change: 10.05 percent, 7-day change: 18.04 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.43, 24-hour change: 11.20 percent, 7-day change: -25.25 percent

10. Uniswap: $18.30, 24-hour change: 8.56 percent, 7-day change: -15.58 percent

