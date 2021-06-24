Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 24: Bitcoin, Ether in red; Dogecoin surges 4%

The cryptocurrency market was trading mixed on Thursday, with major coins counting losses as traders continued to grapple with the idea of stricter regulations. Bitcoin has lost nearly 4 percent in the last 24 hours, with Ether losing over 6 percent. Dogecoin, however, traded 4 percent higher. According to analysts, the lack of any upside catalyst is one of the biggest hindrances in the market’s recovery. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $32,563, 24-hour change: -4.63 percent, 7-day change: -15.99 percent

2. Ether: $1,896, 24-hour change: -6.58 percent, 7-day change: -21.65 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.04 percent

4. Binance Coin: $284, 24-hour change: -2.40 percent, 7-day change: -19.72 percent

5. Cardano: $1.23, 24-hour change: -1.97 percent, 7-day change: 19.16 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.2258, 24-hour change: 4.61 percent, 7-day change: -27.90 percent

7. XRP: $0.6228, 24-hour change: 1.65percent, 7-day change: -27.28 percent

8. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

9. Polkadot: $14.97, 24-hour change: -9.16 percent, 7-day change: -36.45 percent

10. Uniswap: $16.72, 24-hour change: -8.26 percent, 7-day change: -25.53 percent

