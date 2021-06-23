Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 23: Bitcoin back above $30k; Dogecoin surges 10%

Updated : June 23, 2021 08:24 AM IST

The crypto market on Wednesday traded broadly in the green, with major coins surging, after a volatile session on Tuesday. Bitcoin briefly dipped below $28,600 for the first time since January. Currently, it is trading at $33,976, nearly 4 percent up in 24 hours and remains about 13 percent higher so far this year. But its outlook remained tilted to the downside, analysts said. The major reason for the sell-off on Tuesday was China’s latest crackdown measures on mining operations and banking services. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 pm IST).

1. Bitcoin: $34,027, 24-hour change: 4.50 percent, 7-day change: -14.90 percent

2. Ether: $2,015, 24-hour change: 3.64 percent, 7-day change: -20.00 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: 0.07 percent

4. Binance Coin: $290, 24-hour change: 2.81 percent, 7-day change: -19.61 percent

5. Cardano: $1.25, 24-hour change: 2.08 percent, 7-day change: -18.76 percent

6. XRP: $0.619, 24-hour change: -1.59 percent, 7-day change: -28.21 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2214, 24-hour change: 10.52 percent, 7-day change: -29.98 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.54, 24-hour change: 0.26 percent, 7-day change: -30.64 percent

10. Uniswap: $18.29, 24-hour change: 10.07 percent, 7-day change: -21.10 percent

