Cryptocurrency Prices on June 22: Bitcoin hits two-week low; Dogecoin plunges 25%

Updated : June 22, 2021 08:36 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market turned bearish on Monday after China asked several banks and payment firms to ramp up their crypto trading crackdown. Bitcoin tumbled nearly 10 percent on Monday Tuesday – as low as $31,333, a two-week trough, dragging down other cryptocurrencies. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $32,816, 24-hour change: -6.57 percent, 7-day change: -18.98 percent

2. Ether: $1,962, 24-hour change: -10.41 percent, 7-day change: -25.08 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

4. Binance Coin: $285, 24-hour change: -14.28 percent, 7-day change: -23.85 percent

5. Cardano: $1.24, 24-hour change: -10.90 percent, 7-day change: -22.37 percent

6. XRP: $0.6368, 24-hour change: -14.07 percent, 7-day change: -28.59 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2062, 24-hour change: -23.34 percent, 7-day change: -37.22 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.08 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.65, 24-hour change: -16.82 percent, 7-day change: -32.74 percent

10. Binance USD: $1, 24-hour change: -0.06 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

