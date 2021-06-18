Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 18: Bitcoin retests $37k as Fed taper concerns linger; Ether, Dogecoin slip 3%

Updated : June 18, 2021 08:39 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market on Friday was broadly trading in the red, reeling from the Federal Reserve’s hawkish surprise to the investors. On Wednesday, Fed said it could raise interest rates by late 2023, earlier than what everyone expected. However, some remain optimist that Bitcoin may remain resilient, even as its recovery is on hold. Bitcoin’s long-term outlook looks positive as wallets holding 100-10,000 coins have increased their holdings in the recent days. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 am):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $37,802, 24-hour change: -2.51 percent, 7-day change: 3.13 percent

2. Ether: $2,342, 24-hour change: -3.53 percent, 7-day change: -4.74 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $350, 24-hour change: -1.76 percent, 7-day change: 0.68 percent

5. Cardano: $1.47, 24-hour change: -3.67 percent, 7-day change: -3.98 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3013, 24-hour change: -3.79 percent, 7-day change: 7.18 percent

7. XRP: $0.8384, 24-hour change: -2.39 percent, 7-day change: -3.28 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: 0.02 percent

9. Polkadot: $22.22, 24-hour change: -5.84 percent, 7-day change: -3.24 percent

10. Uniswap: $21.74, 24-hour change: -3.69 percent, 7-day change: -6.32 percent

Published : June 18, 2021 08:38 AM IST