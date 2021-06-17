Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 17: Bitcoin declines as Fed signals rate hikes in 2023

Updated : June 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market was trading in red on Thursday after US Federal Reserve officials maintained accommodative monetary policy on Wednesday. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, lost nearly 4 percent after the announcement, despite trading 3 percent higher earlier on Wednesday. The markets also continued to face pressure because of regulatory actions, and not just from China. Members of the US House of Representatives have formed a task force to tackle growing concern about cryptocurrency. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST).

1. Bitcoin: $38,795, 24-hour change: -3.04 percent, 7-day change: -3.99 percent

2. Ether: $2431, 24-hour change: -3.33 percent, 7-day change: -5.91 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

4. Binance Coin: $356, 24-hour change: -1.14 percent, 7-day change: -4.35 percent

5. Cardano: $1.53, 24-hour change: -0.94 percent, 7-day change: -5.26 percent

7. XRP: $0.8588, 24-hour change: -0.42 percent, 7-day change: -4.66 percent

8. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: 0.05 percent

9. Polkadot: $23.64, 24-hour change: -0.52 percent, 7-day change: -2.53 percent

10. Uniswap: $22.59, 24-hour change: -2.44 percent, 7-day change: -9.33 percent

