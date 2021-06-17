Cryptocurrency Prices on June 17: Bitcoin declines as Fed signals rate hikes in 2023
Updated : June 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
The cryptocurrency market was trading in red on Thursday after US Federal Reserve officials maintained accommodative monetary policy on Wednesday. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency, lost nearly 4 percent after the announcement, despite trading 3 percent higher earlier on Wednesday. The markets also continued to face pressure because of regulatory actions, and not just from China. Members of the US House of Representatives have formed a task force to tackle growing concern about cryptocurrency. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:30 IST).