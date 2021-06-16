Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on June 16: Bitcoin stalls at $40k; Ether, Dogecoin fall 3%

Updated : June 16, 2021 09:36 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market is trading in red on Wednesday, with the market down by over 1 percent. This comes as the market saw a second consecutive week of outflows, adding up to $267 million, representing nearly 0.6 percent of the total asset under management. Ethereum witnessed the largest outflows, while outflows in Bitcoin cooled. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 9:30 IST).

1. Bitcoin: $40,008, 24-hour change: -0.96 percent, 7-day change: 21.36 percent

2. Ether: $2,522, 24-hour change: -2.54 percent, 7-day change: 2.30 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.00 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

4. Binance Coin: $361, 24-hour change: -3.23 percent, 7-day change: 5.02 percent

5. Cardano: $1.55, 24-hour change: -1.63 percent, 7-day change: 1.88 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.316, 24-hour change: -3.15 percent, 7-day change: -1.19 percent

7. XRP: $0.8654, 24-hour change: -2.25 percent, 7-day change: 1.75 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

9. Polkadot: $23.84, 24-hour change: -5.14 percent, 7-day change: 13.41 percent

10. Uniswap: $23.30, 24-hour change: -3.26 percent, 7-day change: 1.91 percent

