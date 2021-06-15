Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 15: Bitcoin surges 4%, reaches highest level since May; altcoins follow

Updated : June 15, 2021 09:07 AM IST

Cryptocurrency market was trading in green on Tuesday after a string of good news helped Bitcoin test $40k. The world’s largest cryptocurrency surged over 25 percent in the last seven days, and touched the $40k level twice during this period. The latest surge came after Elon Musk said Tesla would allow bitcoin transactions after confirmation of reasonable (50 percent) clean energy usage by miners with positive future trend. Following the tweet, the cryptocurrency surged nearly 6 percent. Hedge Fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones said he could go all in on the inflation trade, adding that he likes bitcoin and wants a 5 percent allocation. Microstrategy is also preparing to buy $488 million in bitcoin, with the proceeds of a $500 million bond sale that closed Monday. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 9:00 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $40,470, 24-hour change: 4.11 percent, 7-day change: 25.31 percent

2. Ether: $2,585, 24-hour change: 4.11 percent, 7-day change: 5.88 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.06 percent, 7-day change: -0.06 percent

4. Binance Coin: $372, 24-hour change: 3.25 percent, 7-day change: 11.61 percent

5. Cardano: $1.57, 24-hour change: 2.28 percent, 7-day change: 5.97 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3266, 24-hour change: 1.37 percent, 7-day change: 1.77 percent

7. XRP: $0.8865, 24-hour change: 1.71 percent, 7-day change: 6.09 percent

8. Polkadot: $25.20, 24-hour change: 16.03 percent, 7-day change: 21.08 percent

9. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

10. Uniswap: $24.33, 24-hour change: 6.85 percent, 7-day change: 5.53 percent

