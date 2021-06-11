Cryptocurrency Prices on June 11: Bitcoin hits $38k then loses steam; Ether, Dogecoin plunge 5%
Updated : June 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST
Bitcoin jumped 5 percent on Thursday after the Basel Committee's proposal gave banks a green light to hold Bitcoin. But, the committee recommended stricter capital requirements for holding bitcoin. Nevertheless, Bitcoin surged hit the $38k level — highest since June 3 — but lost steam to trade around $36k at the time of writing. While Basel has recognized the digital coin as a high-risk asset, the market reaction suggests investors were likely expecting worse. Ether, on the other hand, plunged over 5 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2,435. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 9:20 IST):