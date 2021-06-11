Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 11: Bitcoin hits $38k then loses steam; Ether, Dogecoin plunge 5%

Updated : June 11, 2021 09:25 AM IST

Bitcoin jumped 5 percent on Thursday after the Basel Committee's proposal gave banks a green light to hold Bitcoin. But, the committee recommended stricter capital requirements for holding bitcoin. Nevertheless, Bitcoin surged hit the $38k level — highest since June 3 — but lost steam to trade around $36k at the time of writing. While Basel has recognized the digital coin as a high-risk asset, the market reaction suggests investors were likely expecting worse. Ether, on the other hand, plunged over 5 percent in the last 24 hours to trade at $2,435. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 9:20 IST):

1. Bitcoin: $36,335, 24-hour change: -1.95 percent, 7-day change: -3.85 percent

2. Ether: $2,435, 24-hour change: -5.31 percent, 7-day change: -11.00 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.02 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $347, 24-hour change: -5.84 percent, 7-day change: -13.67 percent

5. Cardano: $1.51, 24-hour change: -5.68 percent, 7-day change: -13.37 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3225, 24-hour change: -4.69 percent, 7-day change: -15.29 percent

7. XRP: $0.8581, 24-hour change: -4.47 percent, 7-day change: -13.61 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.06 percent, 7-day change: 0.00 percent

9. Polkadot: $22.65, 24-hour change: -6.68 percent, 7-day change: -10.72 percent

10. Uniswap: $22.85, 24-hour change: -7.60 percent, 7-day change: -15.68 percent

