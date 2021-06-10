Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on June 10: Bitcoin crosses $37k; Ether, Dogecoin soar

Updated : June 10, 2021 08:52 AM IST

The cryptocurrency market was broadly trading in the green on Thursday. Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency by market cap, jumped 13 percent after El Salvador voted to adopt Bitcoin as a legal tender. Alternative digital coins, or altcoins, were also trading higher. The price rise comes despite the rising concerns regarding cryptocurrency mining and trading in China. Chinese police arrested over 1,000 people on money-laundering charges, alleging they used crypto to evade the law. Further, the country banned blockchain keywords across the country and ordered all crypto minders in Qinghai Province to shutdown. Nevertheless, the market seems bullish. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:40 IST).

1. Bitcoin: $37,357, 24-hour change: 13.34 percent, 7-day change: -0.14 percent

2. Ether: $2586, 24-hour change: 4.82 percent, 7-day change: -4.5 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.09 percent, 7-day change: 0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $373, 24-hour change: 8.92 percent, 7-day change: -5.60 percent

5. Cardano: $1.61, 24-hour change: 6.04 percent, 7-day change: -7.26 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.3418, 24-hour change: 6.59 percent, 7-day change: -19.65 percent

7. XRP: $0.9003, 24-hour change: 5.97 percent, 7-day change: -11.59 percent

8. USD Coin: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.10 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

9. Polkadot: $24.38, 24-hour change: 15.52 percent, 7-day change: -9.93 percent

10. Uniswap: $24.95, 24-hour change: 9.34 percent, 7-day change: -8.62 percent

