Cryptocurrency prices on July 9: Bitcoin trades in red; Ether, Dogecoin plunge 8%

Updated : July 09, 2021 08:22 AM IST

The crypto market is trading in red on Friday morning as the news of regulatory concerns resurfaced. The price of Bitcoin dropped Thursday as investors began shedding risk amid an equity market decline. The world’s largest cryptocurrency fell below $32,500 around 1:30 pm Thursday but has been climbing slowly since then. It’s currently trading at $32,813, down nearly 2 percent on the day. Most other cryptocurrency assets are falling with it, including ether, which is trading 8 percent lower at $2,098. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:00 IST).

1. Bitcoin: $32,813, 24-hour change: -1.67 percent, 7-day change: -1.43 percent

2. Ether: $2098, 24-hour change: -8.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.14 percent, 7-day change: -0.04 percent

4. Binance Coin: $306, 24-hour change: -5.30 percent, 7-day change: 7.34 percent

5. Cardano: $1.31, 24-hour change: -5.73 percent, 7-day change: -1.16 percent

6. XRP: $0.60, 24-hour change: -4.83 percent, 7-day change: -6.96 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2013, 24-hour change: -8.22 percent, 7-day change: -17.24 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.09 percent, 7-day change: -0.03 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.16, 24-hour change: -6.60 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

10. Uniswap: $20.34, 24-hour change: -6.32 percent, 7-day change: -14.13 percent

