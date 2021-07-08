Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency Prices on July 8: Bitcoin trades in red; Dogecoin slips 5%

Updated : July 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST

Cryptocurrencies were trading mostly higher on Wednesday as bullish sentiment improved, but on Thursday, the market lost some bit of steam and traded in the red, with an exception of stable coins. Bitcoin was trading almost 2 percent lower, and it was nearly 3 percent down for the week. Ether, who has been outperforming Bitcoin, was trading 1.5 percent lower in 24 hours and 3.35 percent higher for the week. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 am):

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $33,344, 24-hour change: -2.32 percent, 7-day change: -2.87 percent

2. Ether: $2276, 24-hour change: -1.87 percent, 7-day change: 3.34 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: 0.10 percent, 7-day change: 0.09 percent

4. Binance Coin: $323, 24-hour change: 0.07 percent, 7-day change: 9.09 percent

5. Cardano: $1.39, 24-hour change: -1.78 percent, 7-day change: 2.88 percent

6. XRP: $0.6396, 24-hour change: -3.52 percent, 7-day change: -5.89 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2203, 24-hour change: -5.31 percent, 7-day change: -10.88 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.08 percent, 7-day change: 0.08 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.25, 24-hour change: -0.41 percent, 7-day change: 2.82 percent

10. Uniswap: $21.75, 24-hour change: -1.58 percent, 7-day change: 16.98 percent

Published : July 08, 2021 08:20 AM IST