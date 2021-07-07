Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade in green; Dogecoin retreats

Updated : July 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST

The crypto market rebounded slightly from the lows of Tuesday but was trading mixed on Wednesday. Bitcoin recovered the $34k level, trading nearly a percent higher despite the fresh rounds of a regulatory crackdown in China. Ether, on the contrary, jumped 4 percent to trade at $2,323. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:40 am).

CNBCTV18.com

1. Bitcoin: $34,206, 24-hour change: 0.89 percent, 7-day change: 3.98 percent

2. Ether: $2323, 24-hour change: 3.95 percent, 7-day change: 7.61 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.03 percent

4. Binance Coin: $324, 24-hour change: 6.32 percent, 7-day change: 8.57 percent

5. Cardano: $1.42, 24-hour change: -0.17 percent, 7-day change: 4.99 percent

6. XRP: $0.6648, 24-hour change: 0.28 percent, 7-day change: -4.43 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2339, 24-hour change: -0.22 percent, 7-day change: -9.49 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: -0.05 percent, 7-day change: 0.04 percent

9. Polkadot: $16.32, 24-hour change: -6.14 percent, 7-day change: -0.30 percent

10. Uniswap: $22.11, 24-hour change: 3.67 percent, 7-day change: 19.54 percent

Published : July 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST