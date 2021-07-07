Cryptocurrency prices on July 7: Bitcoin, Ether trade in green; Dogecoin retreats
Updated : July 07, 2021 08:44 AM IST
The crypto market rebounded slightly from the lows of Tuesday but was trading mixed on Wednesday. Bitcoin recovered the $34k level, trading nearly a percent higher despite the fresh rounds of a regulatory crackdown in China. Ether, on the contrary, jumped 4 percent to trade at $2,323. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:40 am).