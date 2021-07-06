Cryptocurrency prices on July 6: Bitcoin erases weekend gains; Ether, Dogecoin slip
Updated : July 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST
The crypto market is trading mixed on Tuesday, with Bitcoin erasing its weekend gains to trade below $34k. The coin was trading nearly 2 percent down. However, the amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges is at a 6-month low – a bullish development. It signals a decreased risk of major sell-offs, assuring that the worst of sell-off has passed. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 am IST):