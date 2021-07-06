Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 6: Bitcoin erases weekend gains; Ether, Dogecoin slip

Updated : July 06, 2021 08:25 AM IST

The crypto market is trading mixed on Tuesday, with Bitcoin erasing its weekend gains to trade below $34k. The coin was trading nearly 2 percent down. However, the amount of Bitcoin held on exchanges is at a 6-month low – a bullish development. It signals a decreased risk of major sell-offs, assuring that the worst of sell-off has passed. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:15 am IST):

1. Bitcoin: $33,888, 24-hour change: -1.65 percent, 7-day change: -1.47 percent

2. Ether: $2,225, 24-hour change: -1.53 percent, 7-day change: 5.96 percent

3. Tether: $1, 24-hour change: 0.10 percent, 7-day change: 0.06 percent

4. Binance Coin: $303, 24-hour change: 1.43 percent, 7-day change: 3.51 percent

5. Cardano: $1.42, 24-hour change: 0.04 percent, 7-day change: 7.36 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.2342, 24-hour change: -3.36 percent, 7-day change: -8.01 percent

7. XRP: $0.6608, 24-hour change: -2.74 percent, 7-day change: 1.96 percent

8. USD Coin: $1, 24-hour change: 0.08 percent, 7-day change: 0.08 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.35, 24-hour change: -1.59 percent, 7-day change: -3.98 percent

10. Uniswap: $20.98, 24-hour change: 3.62 percent, 7-day change: 16.71 percent

