Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 5: Market trades in green; Bitcoin, Dogecoin flat

Updated : July 05, 2021 08:27 AM IST

The crypto market was trading broadly in the green on Monday, but Bitcoin and Dogecoin were flat. Reports submit that wealthy investors are making a comeback in the market, suggesting that Bitcoin may have hit bottom. Further, analysts observed that Bitcoin’s current trends indicate that it may hit $50,000 soon. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 am IST).

1. Bitcoin: $34,383, 24-hour change: -0.36 percent, 7-day change: -0.11 percent

2. Ether: $2,259, 24-hour change: 2.12 percent, 7-day change: 14.72 percent

3. Tether: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.06 percent

4. Binance Coin: $298, 24-hour change: 1.08 percent, 7-day change: 4.17 percent

5. Cardano: $1.42, 24-hour change: 1.58 percent, 7-day change: 7.83 percent

6. Dogecoin: $0.24, 24-hour change: -1.08 percent, 7-day change: 5.08 percent

7. XRP: $0.67, 24-hour change: 1.36 percent, 7-day change: 6.57 percent

8. USD Coin: $0.99, 24-hour change: 0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.09 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.59, 24-hour change: 1.61 percent, 7-day change: 4.27 percent

10. Uniswap: $20.24, 24-hour change: 5.07 percent, 7-day change: 19.27 percent

