Cryptocurrency prices on July 5: Market trades in green; Bitcoin, Dogecoin flat
Updated : July 05, 2021 08:27 AM IST
The crypto market was trading broadly in the green on Monday, but Bitcoin and Dogecoin were flat. Reports submit that wealthy investors are making a comeback in the market, suggesting that Bitcoin may have hit bottom. Further, analysts observed that Bitcoin’s current trends indicate that it may hit $50,000 soon. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 8:20 am IST).