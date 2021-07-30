Cryptocurrency prices on July 30: Bitcoin at $40,210; Ether, XRP, Polkadot surge
Updated : July 30, 2021 07:58 AM IST
The crypto market was broadly trading in the green Friday with Bitcoin trading nearly a percent higher at $40,212. The cryptocurrency has risen almost 23 percent this week. Ether, on the contrary, is 6 percent higher trading at $2,433—up 18 percent in the last seven days. The market has been broadly higher this week with the global crypto market cap reaching $1.59 trillion. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:50 am):