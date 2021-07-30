Cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrency prices on July 30: Bitcoin at $40,210; Ether, XRP, Polkadot surge

Updated : July 30, 2021 07:58 AM IST

The crypto market was broadly trading in the green Friday with Bitcoin trading nearly a percent higher at $40,212. The cryptocurrency has risen almost 23 percent this week. Ether, on the contrary, is 6 percent higher trading at $2,433—up 18 percent in the last seven days. The market has been broadly higher this week with the global crypto market cap reaching $1.59 trillion. Here are the prices of the ten largest cryptocurrencies, data sourced from CoinMarketCap (as of 7:50 am):

1. Bitcoin: $40,210, 24-hour change: 1.07 percent, 7-day change: 23.05 percent

2. Ether: $2,432, 24-hour change: 6.08 percent, 7-day change: 17.47 percent

3. Tether: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

4. Binance Coin: $323, 24-hour change: 3.29 percent, 7-day change: 9.22 percent

5. Cardano: $1.31, 24-hour change: 2.76 percent, 7-day change: 9.22 percent

6. XRP: $0.7547, 24-hour change: 6.52 percent, 7-day change: 26.20 percent

7. Dogecoin: $0.2087, 24-hour change: 2.14 percent, 7-day change: 7.78 percent

8. USD Coin: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.03 percent, 7-day change: -0.01 percent

9. Polkadot: $15.45, 24-hour change: 6.64 percent, 7-day change: 15.25 percent

10. Binance USD: $1.00, 24-hour change: -0.01 percent, 7-day change: -0.02 percent

